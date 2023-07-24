  • 6291968677
Harmanpreet Kaurs Behaviour Against Bangladesh Womens Team Was Pathetic: Madan Lal

admin July 24, 2023 0 2 min read


Harmanpreet Kaur is facing backlash for her behaviour against Bangladesh women in the third and final ODI on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur has made the headlines for her behaviour against Bangladesh in third ODI. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Madan Lal slammed Harmanpreet Kaur for her behaviour against Bangladesh women in the third and final ODI in Dhaka on Saturday. The India women’s captain first hit the stumps in anger in protest against poor umpiring before criticising the umpires during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Harmanpreet’s actions didn’t stop there. During the end of the series photo session, the Indian captain called on the umpires to join the Bangladesh team, indicating that the officials played a part in the outcome of the final ODI. The series ended in 1-1 draw with the last match ending in a tie.

Notably, Harmanpreet’s behaviour didn’t go well with a lot of former cricketers facing a backlash from them. The 72-year-old stated that no player is bigger than the game and her behaviour was extremely shocking.

“Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action,” Lal tweeted. Meanwhile, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana backed her captain during the post-match press conference.

“What happened in the middle is part and parcel of the game. We’ve seen these incidents so much when we see men’s cricket so I’m sure you know something like this happening in women’s cricket (is not unusual),” Mandhana said. “I wouldn’t say it is acceptable. But when you really want to win for India, these things happen.”

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty also took a dig at Harmanpreet stating that her Indian counterpart could have behaved properly. “It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there (for the photograph) with my team.

“It wasn’t the right environment. That’s why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect,” Nigar told media after the game.










