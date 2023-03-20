4.3 C
New York

Harris Powers UP Warriorz To 3-Wicket Win; Secure Playoffs Spot

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 11 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights, GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023: Harris Powers UP Warriorz To 3-Wicket Win; Secure Playoffs Spot

live

GUJ-W Vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz become the third team after Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to reach playoffs. Get highlights of the WPL match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz live match, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz live, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz live streaming, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 live, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL live, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz live score, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz playing XIs, Gujarat Giants women vs UP Warriorz women, GUJ-W vs UP-W, GUJ-W vs UP-W Live, GUJ-W vs UP-W Live Score, GUJ-W vs UP-W Live Updates, GUJ-W vs UP-W Live Pics, GUJ-W vs UP-W Live WPL, GUJ-W vs UP-W live streaming, GUJ-W vs UP-W WPL live, GUJ-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 live, GUJ-W vs UP-W WPL live cricket, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI, WPL 2023, Sneha Rana, Laura Wolvaardt, Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma
LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz eye Play-Offs Spot. (Image: Twitter)

HIGHLIGHTS | Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Scores

UP Warriorz became the third and final team after Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to seal the playoffs spot in the ongoing WPL on Monday. Chasing Gujarat Giants’ 178/6, UP chased down the target with one ball to spare, thanks to Grace Harris’ stroke-full 65. Earlier, Gujarat posted a 170-plus score after fifties from Dayalan Hemlatha and Ashleigh Gardner.

GUJ-W Vs UPW-W Playing XIs 

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma(w), Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad




  • 6:51 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Sneh Rana bowl the final over. Sophie Ecclestone takes a double on the first ball followed by a single. Two more singles followed and it’s a run out. Wicket at crucial stage for Gujarat. Ecclestone sweeps Rana for a four for the winning runs. UP Warriorz win by 3 wickets and become the third team to reach the playoffs.



  • 6:43 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Grace Harris wants to finish early. She whacks Kim Garth for a six and a four in the penultimate over to inch UP closer to victory. Oh No. Harris is caught at long-on for 72. UP need 7 runs from 7 balls.



  • 6:39 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: It’s going to be Grace Harris again. The Australia won UP the game in the first leg and she is doing it today also. UP are just three big hits away from inaugural WPL playoffs. UP 160/5 (18)



  • 6:37 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Fifty for Grace Harris with a wide slash off Tanuja Kanwer. She follows it up with another four in the next. UPW 149/5 (17)



  • 6:31 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: UP Warriorz need 41 runs from the last four overs and with Grace Harris still in the middle, nothing is impossible. Remember Harris’ innings against Gujarat Giants in the first leg?



  • 6:23 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Another one bites the dust. Deepti Sharma is tries to big on the leg side but gets an top edge to be caught. UPW 130/5 (15)



  • 6:17 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: OUT!!! Tahlia McGrath dances down the ground to hit Ashleigh Gardner out of the park, but didn’t get the elevation and is caught by Sneh Rana for 57. UPW 117/4 (13.4)



  • 6:14 PM IST


    LIVE GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Fifty first Tahlia McGrath with a four off Tanuja Kanwar. What an innings from the Australian. UPW 116/3 (13)







Published Date: March 20, 2023 6:33 PM IST



Updated Date: March 20, 2023 7:05 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh