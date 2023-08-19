Home

‘I Can’t Really Complain’: Harry Brook Breaks Silence After Being Dropped From England’s Provisional World Cup Squad

Ben Stokes reversed his retirement decision recently and he was included in the ODI squad for the New Zealand series as well as the ICC World Cup.



Harry Brook has not been able to perform as per expectations. (File Photo)

London: England batsman Harry Brook seemed to be quite disappointed after he was dropped from the preliminary ODI World Cup squad, which was announced a few days back. Brook, who was aware of the decision to include Ben Stokes, said that his limited participation in List A matches in recent times could have resulted in his omission. The young batter was speaking at Lord’s after the Hundred clash against the London Spirit.

Ben Stokes, who had retired from the 50-over format in July last year, recently reversed his decision and made himself available for the World Cup, scheduled to be played in India later this year. As a result of this, Brook was axed to accommodate Stokes in England’s squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand and the World Cup.

What Harry Brook Said On WC Exclusion

Speaking about the development, Brook revealed that he was disappointed but at the same time acknowledged that he could have put up more effort to secure his spot in the squad. “I’m trying not to think about it anymore. I’ve not had much conversation with Matthew [Mott] or Jos [Buttler]. They said with Stokesy coming back I was probably going to miss out this time. He is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can’t really complain, can I,” the Northern Superchargers batter reportedly said following The Hundred clash against London Spirit.

Harry Brook’s Recent Outings

Harry Brook has been one of the best young batters over the last 15 months in Test cricket. Though, he has not quite been able to do an impactful job in ODI cricket. He has played just the three ODIs for England so far. In those three games, he scored 86 runs at an average of 28.66. He has managed to score a half-century in the 50-over format.

Brook spoke about the lack of opportunities in limited-overs cricket since he has been away with the national squad and his county team. The 24-year-old has not played a single List A game for his county team since 2019 due to the fixture overlapping between the domestic season and The Hundred.

The English cricket team are set to face New Zealand in a four match T20I and ODI series. Following the series against the Kiwis, English players will travel to India to take part in the World Cup. The defending World Cup champions will start their title defence with a match against New Zealand on October 5.
















