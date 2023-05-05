Home

IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR: Harry Brook Faces Flak on Social Media As His Poor-Run With The Bat Continues- Check Tweets

The 24-year old Brook was bought by SRH in the mini auction for over 13 crores and only has a sole hundred to sum up his performance and in the rest 8 matches, he has managed to score a highest individual score of only 18 and didn’t even last more than 21 balls.

IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR: Harry Brook Faces Flak on Social Media As His Poor-Run With The Bat Continues- Check Tweets. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Harry Brook poor-run with the bat continued on Thursday as the English batter once again failed to churn out runs, this time against Kolkata Knight Riders as the West Bengal outfit defeated it’s Telengana counterpart by 5 runs in the Indian Premier League.

After his match-winning ton against KKR in the first reverse fixture, he was quite happy to ‘shut’ the critics down and after that his repeated failure, including two ducks has brought him under the scanner once again.

Harry Brook in IPL 2023: 13 (21)

3 (4)

13 (14)

100 (55) – I’ve shut down indian critics

9 (7)

18 (13)

7 (14)

0 (2)

0 (4) #KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/bke9VcIOPo — BALA (@erbmjha) May 4, 2023

There is no doubt that Harry Brook is talented, but his behavior after scoring a century in the IPL made it seem like no one had scored a century in IPL before him. You need to be polite , otherwise, the IPL is not an easy tournament. Here, the big players warm bench .#DCvsSRH pic.twitter.com/qjyhF3btg5 — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 29, 2023

This is Harry brook, SRH & English batsman. He was sold for ₹13.25 crore in IPL, A week ago he hit a brilliant 100 but he trolled Indian fans in his statement, since then he is able to score just 34 runs in 5 innings with 2 🦆. Don’t be arrogant when you are at your peak,… pic.twitter.com/JHcQEL1QEJ — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) May 4, 2023

One good innings on a flat track and this guy was showing attitude like he is some MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli 😭😭 Harry brook talking about Indians: “Glad I could shut them up” This post match interview keeps getting funnier with time🤣😭🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/Im4q5FK3U1 — A_ (@Kohlifier) April 29, 2023

With yesterday’s loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, SRH now stand at 9th position with 6 points in 9 matches, equal on points with bottom-placed Delhi Capitals.











