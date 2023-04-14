Home

KKR Vs SRH: Harry Brook Scores First Century Of IPL 2023 Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Harry Brook became the first player to score a century in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

His unbeaten 100 came off just 55 balls with 12 fours and three sixes as SRH finished at a mammoth 228/4 in 20 overs. This is also the first time SRH have scored past 200 in IPL 2023. Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan could have scored the first ton in IPL 2023, but had to be contained at 99 not out against SRH in their last game.

Having scored 13, 3 and 13 in the first three games, Brook was right on the money from the first over against KKR and toiled hard with the opposition bowlers. For the unknown. Brook was dropped when on 45 by Suyash Sharma off his own bowling.

“I’ve had a bit of trouble with spin, but I wanted to use the powerplay to my advantage. So middle overs wanted to rotate strike and let the other boys do the hitting,” Brook said after his innings.

“It is a belter of a pitch, we need to bowl our lengths rightly and take wickets. We still got a job to do. My girlfriend is here but the rest of my family have just left, I’m sure they’ll all be very happy for me,” he added.

Harry Brook, turning out to be the rer’s stone The we all waited for | @Harry_Brook_88 pic.twitter.com/BV5Hc2Nm17 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 14, 2023

Brook also became the third SRH player after David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to score an IPL century.











