Harry Brook Sets Twitter on Fire; Breaks Plethora of Records During NZ-Eng Test

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 6 min.


NZ vs Eng: Harry Brook now has the most Test runs after nine innings. He has 807 runs already at an average of 100.88. He went past India’s Vinod Kambli, who had 798 runs. 

Harry Brook

Wellington: Harry Brook is already being labeled as the future of Test cricket. In a span of nine outings, Brook has already made a name for himself. He already has four centuries and three fifties in Tests. While all comparisons are being made about Brook, the young English star hit another century and put his team on top on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand. Brook was not afraid of going aerial as and when he got the opportunity.

He now has the most Test runs after nine innings. He has 807 runs already at an average of 100.88. He went past India’s Vinod Kambli, who had 798 runs.

On a green pitch, England was asked to bat. The tourists were soon reduced to 21 for three. And then came Brook who smashed his century off 107 balls. Brook, along with Joe Root put on a 295-run stand before rain stopped play due to rain in the last session.




Published Date: February 24, 2023 9:31 AM IST



Updated Date: February 24, 2023 9:46 AM IST







