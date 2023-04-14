26.5 C
Harry Brook Shuts Social Media Critics With Maiden IPL 2023 Hundred At Eden Gardens

SRH opener Harry Brook scored the first hundred of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He was bought for Rs 13.25 crores.

Harry Brook celebrates after scoring first hundred of IPL 2023. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

Kolkata: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Harry Brook, who scored IPL 2023’s first century on Friday, admitted he was putting pressure on himself and was happy to shut the social media critics at the Eden Gardens against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Brook, bought by SRH for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore during the auction after his exploits in neighbouring Pakistan Super League, managed to crack the IPL code in style with a 100 not out from 55 balls including 12 fours and three sixes. SRH rode on Brook’s ton to post 228/4.

“Was a special night. Thankfully we got over the line as well. Got a little tense in the middle. A lot of people say that opening the batting in T20 is the best time to bat. I’m happy to bat anywhere,” said Brook, who was chosen the Player of the Match.

Bought for such a massive amount, Brook didn’t start the IPL 2023 the way he wanted, scoring 13, 3 and 13 in his first three games. His lean patch with the bat also earned him social media criticism but the England youngster chose to give it back on the field.

“I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media and people are calling you rubbish. There’s a lot of Indian fans out there who’ll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up to be honest,” he added.




Published Date: April 15, 2023 12:38 AM IST



Updated Date: April 15, 2023 12:50 AM IST







