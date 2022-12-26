Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is anticipated to return to the squad for Tuesday’s Premier League sport at residence to Nottingham Forest after lacking the final match on account of sickness, the membership mentioned on Monday.

England worldwide Maguire missed United’s 2-0 win over Burnley final week which sealed their place within the League Cup quarter-finals.

“We had some problems with illness like Harry Maguire, but he was back on the training pitch (on Friday) so I’m happy with that,” supervisor Erik ten Hag informed the membership media.

Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez and France’s Raphael Varane are unavailable as a result of they’re but to return after enjoying within the World Cup closing.

Ten Hag mentioned the remainder of the United gamers who performed in Qatar had been in good spirits.

“(They had) massive impressions there, but now they are back, and you feel their energy. They are looking forward to the restart (of the Premier League),” he mentioned.

“Rapha Varane and Licha Martinez, they are not there but we hope on their comeback (soon),” he added.

United are fifth within the standings with 26 factors after 14 matches, three factors behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who has performed a sport extra.