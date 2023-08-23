Harsha Bhogle Wants Teams To Be Wary Of Pakistan Pace Trio In World Cup

Home

‘As Good As Any In World..’: Harsha Bhogle In Awe Of Pakistan Pace Attack, Sends Strong Warning To Teams Ahead Of World Cup

Harsha Bhogle praised Pakistan’s pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf and said that teams need to be wary of the pace trio in World Cup and Asia Cup.

Harsha Bhogle (Image Source: Twitter)

Indian commentator and cricket expert Harsha Bhogle has warned teams to be wary of Pakistan’s pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf in the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Pakistan thrashed Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series by 142 runs. Afghanistan had a great opportunity to take a 1-0 lead in the series after they bowled out Pakistan for a paltry score of 201. However, Pakistan’s pace trio of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi went berserk and bowled out Afghanistan for 59.

Shaheen Afridi set the tone for Pakistan after he dismissed Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah on consecutive balls in the third Over. Afridi’s initial burst was followed by a lethal spell of fast bowling by Haris Rauf who bagged five wickets for 18 runs. Naseem Shah gave nothing away and ended with figures of 1-18.

Bhogle praise the fiery trio and termed Pakistan’s pace attack one of the best in the world.

“Pakistan are sending out a strong message with their fast bowling. As good a trio as any in world cricket. And this, in spite of the usual comings and goings in the administration, wrote Bhogle.

Pakistan pacers have an average of 27 since the 2019 World Cup, the best among the top 10 competing teams in the World Cup.

The win over Pakistan is just the right start for the Babar Azam-led team heading into the Asia Cup and World Cup. However, the team will be concerned about the batting which every now and then suffers a collapse. Bowling alone won’t help Pakistan win games consistently and the willow wielders have to pick form heading into massive two months where they will look to defend their Asia Cup title before going after their second 50 Over World Cup title.















