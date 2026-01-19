Home

WATCH: Harshit Rana recalls fun banter with Virat Kohli after meeting Anushka Sharma

Star India pacer Harshit Rana recently recalled a fun banter with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during the dressing room celebration after Champions Trophy triumph.

Harshit Rana narrates the story of being funnily schooled by @imVkohli over @AnushkaSharma! 😀 pic.twitter.com/jDs9tprp9x — ViratGang.in (@ViratGangIN) January 18, 2026

Star India pacer Harshit Rana recently shared a humorous moment which showcased Virat Kohli’s playful side, taking fans back to the celebrations following India’s 2025 Champions Trophy victory. While talking about the dressing room celebrations after the final, Rana revealed that although he was part of the squad, he didn’t play in the match. Upon entering the dressing room after India’s victory, Rana met Anushka Sharma for the very first time. “I entered the dressing room, and Anushka Sharma was also there. I was meeting her for the first time. So I called her ‘ma’am’.” Rana said while speaking to MensXP. However, the moment quickly turned into a fun banter with Kohli as he immediately jumped in and said, “Then he told me, ‘tu ma’am kyu bol raha hai inko? Bhabhi bol inko’,” Rana recalled, laughing at the memory.When questioned about whether Kohli is truly as humorous as he seems on camera, Rana didn’t hesitate to answer, “I told him that I am meeting her for the first time,” he said. Kohli further said. “Then he told her that I am like that, and just some time ago I poured champagne on him, and I am calling you ma’am now.”When asked if Kohli is really as funny as he sometimes appears on camera, Rana did not hesitate. “A lot, he likes jokes a lot,” he said. Kohli is known for his intense and motivated style of play on the field, especially when he was India’s captain and established new standards for competitiveness and fitness. On the other hand, since making his international debut in 2024, Rana has been gradually making a name for himself among India’s up-and-coming fast bowlers. He was a part of the squad uring India’s 2025 Asia Cup triumph. Harshit Rana also smashed his maiden ODI century in the third and final ODI against New Zealand, partnering with Virat Kohli to keep India’s hopes alive despite a shaky start.