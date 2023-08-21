Has Sanju Samson Missed His Chance of Making Indias Asia Cup 2023 Squad With Poor Show vs Ireland?

Home

Asia Cup 2023: One feels Samson has squandered another opportunity to make a case for himself ahead of the Asia Cup squad announcement.

Dublin: Sanju Samson walked into bat in the fifth over after Tilak Varma perished in the second T20I versus Ireland on Sunday. Samson joined Ruturaj Gaikwad and it seemed perfect for him to get among the runs and make a good case for himself. Samson picked up singles early on in his innings to get started. Once he settled in, he picked up the boundaries as well. The elegant right-hander looked all set to get a big one when he perished for 38 off 21 balls. One feels Samson has squandered another opportunity to make a case for himself ahead of the Asia Cup squad announcement.

Now, with KL Rahul set to make a comeback as per reports, it looks impossible that Samson would get picked. He also got his chances in the West Indies, where he could not impress as well.

Earlier, Gaikwad made 58 off 43 balls and shared a crucial 71-run partnership with Samson, who made a quick-fire 26-ball 40. Though it appeared that India was losing some momentum in the back-end of the innings, Rinku found his groove in a late burst to make 38 off 21 balls and with Shivam Dube being 22 not out, the duo hit 42 runs in last 12 balls to take India past 180.

The Irish batters lost early wickets in the chase and that did not help. The hosts lost the game by 33 runs. With the win, India sealed the three-match T20I series.

“I am feeling good. Today was a little drier. We thought it would get slower and hence batted first. It is very pleasing. It is tough to pick an XI. Great headache to have. Everyone is eager. Everyone is confident. All of us wanted to play for India,” captain Jasprit Bumrah said after the win.















