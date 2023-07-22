Having 15 Hundreds Away From Home Isnt A Bad Record, Says Virat Kohli After Century In 500th Game

Home

‘Having 15 Hundreds Away From Home Isn’t A Bad Record,’ Says Virat Kohli After Century In 500th Game

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his century against West Indies in the second Test. (Image: BCCI)

Port of Spain: Having 15 hundreds away from home isn’t a bad record, felt Virat Kohli who scored his 29th Test ton on Friday in his landmark 500th international game to put India in a commanding position in the ongoing second match against West Indies.

Riding on Kohli’s 121 and fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, India posted a mammoth 438. In reply, West Indies finished Day 2 at 86/1. The former India captain also equalled Sir Don Bradman’s record of 29 hundreds in Tests.

“I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in rhythm in which I wanted to be. I always looked at pressure as an opportunity to stand up for my team. I switch on myself in the contest and it gets the best out of me. I took my time, they were bowling in good areas when I walked in so I had to take my time. The outfield wasn’t quick and fluent as it should have been,” said Kohli.

Statistically, it was Kohli’s first overseas hundred after five years, the last was against Australia at Perth in 2018. “These are things for others to talk (on scoring an away hundred after 5 years). I have got 15 hundreds away from home, that’s not a bad record.

“I have got more hundreds away than at home. The key is to do well to the best of my ability. We haven’t played 30 matches away from home and I have got a few fifty-plus scores. I want to contribute as much as possible,” added Kohli, who scored his 12th hundred against Windies.

Fitness has been the most important aspect in the rise of Kohli and the stylish right-hander retiretated the same once again. “My fitness helps me switch between formats easily. I feel I can bat 300 balls, bat at a good strike rate and keep my intensity high. I am committed to play the game at my best fitness abilities,” he stated.

Speaking about his favourite venues in the Caribbean, Kohli named Antigua and Trinidad are his two favourites. “Antigua and here are my two favourite venues in the Caribbean. Adelaide in Australia and The Bullring in South Africa are my favourites as well,” he said.

Asked about what would be India’s strategy in this Test match, Kohli was clear that they have to be patient on this wicket as it is slow. “The wicket is slow. We have to be patient. Wickets in bunches won’t come. If we can stay in the game and put the scoring rate down, hopefully we can get a few wickets,” he concluded.















