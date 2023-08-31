Home

Sports

‘He Is A Huge Champion,’ Novak Djokovic Opens Up On 15-Minutes Chat With Argentina Legend Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi held Inter Miami to win the first Leagues Cup trophy for the first time in history for David Beckham’s co-owned club. He scored 11 goals in his nine appearances.

Novak Djokovic and Lionel Messi. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has recently taken a break from the US Open courts to talk with the Inter Miami and Argentina captain Lionel Messi. The two athletes are recognised as one of the greatest players ever to play tennis and football. The two legendary athletes rendezvoused at an event just before the 2023 US Open kicked off, and it turns out they had quite a lengthy discussion.

The FIFA 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi has a huge fan following across the globe. Also, Messi has dominated the football field for many years with his impressive game sense and skills which has often impressed many athletes from different sports. Serbian tennis legend Djokovic is also the latest athlete included in the list.

In a recent session on ESPN, Novak Djokovic opened up on his conversation with the 36-year-old Messi was about, telling the reporter he said “It’s a second time we met with each other. We talked 15 minutes about everything, I would like to meet him & talk about everything again. Messi is a phenomenon. He’s a huge champion, I have a huge respect for him.”

Novak Djokovic on Messi: “It’s a second time we met with each other. We talked 15 minutes about everything, I would like to meet him & talk about everything again. Messi is a phenomenon. He’s a huge champion, I have a huge respect for him.” @ESPNmx 📹🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/dxmrU7iIWG — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) August 30, 2023

Argentinian legend Lionel Messi held Inter Miami to win the first Leagues Cup trophy for the first time in history for David Beckham’s co-owned club. He scored 11 goals in his nine appearances.















