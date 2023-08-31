Home

Sports

IND vs PAK: ‘He Is A Very Good Bowler’ Sourav Ganguly On Shaheen Afridi Threat For Rohit Sharma-Led Side In Asia Cup 2023

The left-arm-quick pacer was the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

Shaheen Shah Afridi in action for Pakistan. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed his thoughts on Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi. The Former Indian opener has said that Shaheen Afridi is a very good bowler, but he is not unplayable. He also added that at this international level, batters are bound to encounter such high-quality bowlers and prepare accordingly.

After winning the opening match by a huge margin of 238 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan against Nepal, host Pakistan has reached Sri Lanka to play India in the much-awaited clash on September 2 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

The Pakistan team has arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday ahead of their encounter with India on September 2 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. After landing at the Colombo airport, the team travelled to Kandy via bus. The squad will rest today before returning to the nets before the much-anticipated match.

The left-arm-quick pacer was the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup match in Dubai. The left-arm seamer claimed the big wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as India were able to score 151/7.

The 23-year-old pacer, who was carrying a niggle, however, went wicketless when Babar Azam-led side met Team India in Melbourne during the T20 World Cup last year. In a recent interaction with Revsportz’ show Backstage with Boria, Former Indian skipper Ganguly opened up on the threat that Shaheen could pose when India and Pakistan meet in the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

“He is a very good bowler but that doesn’t mean you can’t play him. At this level in international cricket you will get two such bowlers in every team. Afridi and Naseem Shah for Pakistan, [Mitchell] Starc, [Pat] Cummins and [Josh] Hazlewood for Australia, New Zealand has a couple. But India have the batsmen to play them,” Sourav Ganguly said.

The left-arm-quick pacer is currently regarded as one of the best left-arm pacers in the cricketing world. Shaheen Afridi has played 27 Tests, 40 ODIs and 52 T20Is, claiming 105, 78 and 64 wickets respectively.

Asia Cup 2023 Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).















