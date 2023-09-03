Home

Asia Cup 2023: ‘He Saves His Best For Big Match,’ Aakash Chopra Praises Hardik Pandya For His Impressive Knock Against Pakistan

Hardik Pandya went back to the pavilion after playing a stunning knock of 87 off 90 deliveries against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Group A match.

Hardik Pandya in action against Pakistan in Group A match at Asia Cup 2023. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has lauded Men in Blue all-rounder Hardik Pandya for delivering his best always against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya’s blinding batting display at Pallekele helped India post 266 after Pakistan’s pace attack dismantled Men in Blue’s top order in their Asia Cup 2023 campaign opener at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on 2 September, Saturday.

Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya’s stand of 138 off 140 balls rescued Rohit Sharma-led side which helped team India to post 266 runs. Hardik went back to the pavilion after playing a stunning knock of 87 off 90 deliveries.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya for rising to the occasion on the big stage and always delivering in crucial moments against arch-rivals Pakistan.

“Hardik Pandya’s story is very good. I feel he should be given more credit for what he does. He saves his best for the big match, that’s something that we should all admire and acknowledge,” Aakash Chopra said.

“You can troll him as much as you want, but whenever he plays against Pakistan, whether it was the 2017 Champions Trophy, the 2022 T20 World Cup, the last Asia Cup, or this match, whenever there is pressure and the Indian team is struggling, he is the guy. He comes and scores runs,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said.

The Asia Cup 2023 is being played in Sri Lanka from 30 August to 17 September. The Super 4s stage of the tournament will be played from 6 to 15 September, with the top two teams from the Super 4s qualifying for the final, which will be played on 11 September.

The India vs Pakistan match was one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, and it is a shame that it was washed out. However, the teams will now have to focus on their other matches in the tournament to qualify for the Super 4s. Pakistan have already qualified for the Super 4s.

Team India will face Nepal on 4 September, Monday at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele.















