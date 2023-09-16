Home

IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Head-To-Head Record, Three Determining Factors In Colombo

India and Sri Lanka stand at 10-10 in Asia Cup as far as the win-loss record is concerned. Sri Lanka will miss the services of Maheesh Theekshana in Asia Cup 2023 final due to injury.

The Indian team would be hoping that Colombo weather doesn’t play a part in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: India will be looking to end their five-year title drought in multi-nation tournaments when Rohit Sharma’s men take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka are the defending champions. India won the tournament last time in 2018. Both teams have lost one match each in the tournament. India’s loss came against Bangladesh while Sri Lanka lost to the Men in Blue in the Super Four stage.

Weather in Colombo has played a big role in Asia Cup 2023 with both India vs Pakistan matches and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan being the affected ones. In case the Asia Cup 2023 final is affected by rain, there is a Reserve Day in place for the big match.

Ahead of the big final, let’s take a look at some of the factors that could determine the outcome of the match.

Colombo Weather

On Sunday, there are chances of thunderstorms in some parts of Colombo and is expected to be cloudy for most part of the day. The Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka will start at 3 PM local time. According to BBC’s weather portal, there is a chance of 70 per cent precipitation in the evening at around 7:30 PM IST.

Competitive Wicket

239 has been the average score at the wicket in R Premadasa Stadium which clearly states that both batters and bowlers had their successes so far in the Asia Cup 2023. While Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill were the ones to hit centuries on this wicket, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka shone with the ball on this wicket. In fact, Kuldeep and Wellalage are the two bowlers with five-wicket hauls in the ongoing edition at the R Premadasa Stadium. The final encounter is also expected to be a thrilling affair. Out of the five matches that have been played at this stadium, the team batting first, have won on four occasions. On Sunday, the skipper winning the toss should opt to bat first and put pressure on the opposition.

📸 Maheesh Theekshana paid a visit to Sri Lanka’s training session. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to join us in the finals due to his right hamstring injury. 😔 Wishing him a speedy recovery 🙌 #AsiaCup2023 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/fuxgY8oT4m — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 16, 2023

Spinners Will Play Big Role

Although there are three pacers in the top five list of most wickets taken in this tournament, spinners have ruled the roost at this venue in Asia Cup 2023. In fact, both the five-wicket hauls (by Kuldeep Yadav and Dunith Wellalage) have been taken on this venue itself. Expectedly, the roles of slow bowlers will play big in the final. However, Sri Lanka will be missing the services of spinner Maheesh Theekshana in the final as he has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

India vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head In ODIs

India have played Sri Lanka 166 times in ODIs and won 97 out of them. Sri Lanka 57 games while 11 games ended in No Result. One game was tied. Meanwhile, in Asia Cup, both India and Sri Lanka are tied at 10-all as far as win-loss ratio is concerned in the 50-over format.















