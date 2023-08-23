August 23, 2023

Heath Streak, Former Zimbabwean Cricketer, Dies of Cancer Aged 49

Heath Streak is the all-time leading wicket taker for Zimbabwe in Test cricket with 216 wickets and in ODI cricket with 239 wickets.

Heath Streak passes away. (ICC)

Harare: Former Zimbabwean captain Heath Streak dies aged 49 on Wednesday due to cancer. Streak was one of the key members of the team in the late 90s and early 2000s. He not only was good with the ball but was also a handy bat lower down the order. The former allrounder featured in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for his country. He is the all-time leading wicket taker for Zimbabwe in Test cricket with 216 wickets and in ODI cricket with 239 wickets.

Streak is the first and only bowler from his nation to have picked up over 100 Test wickets and one of only four Zimbabwean bowlers to have taken over 100 ODI wickets. The allrounder is also the first and only Zimbabwean to have completed the double of 1,000 career runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket as well as the first and only Zimbabwean to have completed the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs.

He also holds the record for taking the most number of five wicket hauls by a Zimbabwean bowler in test cricket. Streak has seven to his name. Streak was banned from all cricketing activities for eight years on April 2021 for breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption policies. The ex-Zimbabwean skipper was found guilty of assisting a corruptor known as “Mr X” contact players.

He reportedly received two bitcoins worth around US$35,000, and an iPhone as payment from the corruptor in 2017. Streak was accused of disclosing inside information (non-public information) about the franchise T20 leagues including Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League and Afghanistan Premier League.










