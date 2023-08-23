Home

Heath Streak Provides Key Health Update After Death Rumours

Heath Streak is fighting a tough battle with Colon Cancer.

Heath Streak (Image Source: Twitter)

Much to the delight of cricket fans across the globe, the news of the demise of ex-Zimbabwe all-rounder Heath Streak turns about to be a rumour. Reports of Heath Streak passing away due to cancer spread like wildfire earlier in the day, leaving the cricket fraternity shocked. However, Streak’s Zimbabwe teammate Henry Olonga confirmed that the veteran is alive and recovering, creating confusion among the fans.

Soon after, Heath Streak’s daughter confirmed the news of her father being alive. Heath Streak also slammed the reports of his demise and requested the fans to be careful while spreading such rumours.

“People should be a bit more careful before spreading such rumours. I am better now and recovering from cancer,” Streak was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Streak is suffering from colon and liver cancer (Stage 4) but says he’s doing better now.

“I am at home and obviously there’s still a bit of strain because of the treatment. But otherwise I am fine. Suddenly I get to know that people have started talking about my death, as someone shared it on social media. But that was not all correct. I am recovering and feeling a lot better…,” he said.

Heath Streak is one of the greatest cricketers to represent Zimbabwe. The former captain played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe, scoring 4933 runs and accounting for 455 wickets across formats. Streak is the only Zimbabwe cricketer to take 100 wickets and score more than 1000 runs in Test. He is also the only cricketer from the country to score over 2,000 runs and take more than 200 wickets in ODIs.















