IND vs IRE Weather Report: Heavy Rain At Dublin, Ireland Likely To Play Spoil Sport In 2nd T20I

Rain is once again expected to play spoil sport in the second T20I between India and Ireland at the Village, Dublin, on Sunday

New Delhi: India beat Ireland by two runs (DLS method) in the first T20I of the three-match series after the game was called off due to incessant rains here at Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Friday.

Rain is expected to play some role in the second T20I set to be played at the Village, Dublin. The weather forecast is predicting rain on Sunday. The chances of rain are not high but they are the highest during the match hours.

However, the hosts will be hoping that rain doesn’t play much of a role and keep their hopes of turning the tables on the Indian cricket team in the series alive.

Bumrah, who made a comeback after being sidelined for 11 months due to a recurring back injury, won his first match as captain as India went 1-0 up in the series.

The star pacer shone on his much-awaited return, picking 2 wickets and delivering a fine death over. Debutant Prasidh Krishna and spinner Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in with 2 wickets each.

After suffering an early fall of wickets, Barry McCarthy scored maiden fifty (33-ball 51 not out) and built a crucial partnership with Curtis Campher (39 off 33), providing some stability after the early wobble. With the help of three massive overs, the hosts finished with a respectable total of 139/7 in 20 overs.

In response, India got off to a good start as the young opening duo Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad took the powerplay score to 40 for no loss. The very next over, Craig Young struck twice to send Jaiswal and Tilak Verma back to the pavilion.

Jaiswal sliced the pull after getting in a poor position, ball went high up and Paul Stirling ran in from midwicket to complete the deed. The next delivery, he made it two in two, removing Tilak Verma for duck.

When India were 47/2, the game underwent a delay as the rain got heavier to force the players to go off the field with India two runs ahead on the DLS as the par score at the end of 6.5 overs was 45.















