NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Heavys, a performance-focused audio brand, has been featured in Geeky Camel‘s editorial roundup of the best earbuds for exercise, highlighting products built for workouts, training, and active use. In its article “Best Earbuds for Exercise: Power Through Every Workout,” Geeky Camel reviewed leading wireless earbuds designed for gym sessions, cardio, and high-intensity workouts. Heavys earbuds were included based on their secure in-ear fit, strong bass performance, and suitability for demanding workout environments. According to Geeky Camel, the best workout earbuds are evaluated on:
https://geekycamel.com/best-earbuds-for-exercise-power-through-every-workout About Heavys Heavys is an audio brand focused on high-performance earbuds and headphones designed for active lifestyles. The company builds products that prioritize secure fit, durability, and powerful sound, making them suitable for workouts, training, and everyday listening. Contact: Itay Rahat CMO
Heavys
[email protected] SOURCE Heavys
- Fit stability during movement
- Sweat and moisture resistance
- Reliable wireless connectivity
- Sound performance that supports workout motivation
