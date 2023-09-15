September 15, 2023

Here Is How to Book Your Ticket For Mohali Clash

2 hours ago


India will play three match ODI series against against Australia ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 that will start from September 22.

New Delhi: India will be touring Australia for the three-match ODI series which will start from September 22 and the matches will be played in Mohali, Indore and Gujarat respectively. The tickets for Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium/ Mohali Stadium have gone live and the fans can book their tickets from Insider and Patym online.

Ahead of the match, facilities at the stadium have been upgraded and the PCA has planned a special marquee area in the Harbhajan Singh Stand, with all hospitality services for spectators. Fans buying tickets for South Pavilion boxes and Harbhajan Singh Stand will also be given memorabilia.

To make it hasslefree Punjab Cricket Association also shared the process on their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and here is the tweet:

The ₹100 tickets will be available only for students at the PCA counters against a student ID, while for PCA’s life members, the tickets have been priced at ₹500 and club members will have to shell out ₹1,000.

Tickets will also be available at seven ICICI Bank branches in Chandigarh and Mohali, four private counters and two PCA Stadium counters.










