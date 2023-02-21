Here is Why Hashtag #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur Has Gone Viral

Home

Here’s Why Hashtag #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur Has Gone Viral

New Delhi, February 21, 2023: With the aim of bridging the gender gap in cricket, PUMA disclosed how a google search about the Indian cricket team captains only displays the men’s team skippers Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya whilst unfairly excluding the women’s team leader Harmanpreet Kaur.

With a video posted on their social media which has gone viral, PUMA exhibited an influential message that said “Cricket is everyone’s game” rather than just being a gentleman’s game, inviting fans of the sport to flood social media platforms Twitter, Quora, LinkedIn and Reddit with the hashtag #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur.

The campaign is focused on ensuring that people write about Harmanpreet with hashtags to create maximum footprints for Google to automatically start acknowledging her name as part of the Indian cricket team as well as sparking conversations that recognize the prominence of women in the sport.

@ImHarmanpreet is too. We created the bias. Now let’s come together to fix it. But how? Flood social media with the hashtag #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur Join the movement. pic.twitter.com/cX8s3QeWer — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) February 20, 2023

An Arjuna Award recipient in 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur is the most capped player in women’s T20I format and was recently unveiled as the brand ambassador of PUMA.

