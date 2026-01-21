HERSHEY, Pa.

Jan. 21, 2026

To launch Hershey’s newest campaign “It’s Your Happy Place,” we sat down with five Team USA athletes to ask them about their Olympic and Paralympic hopes of winning gold. Or so they thought.

A spot airing during the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, Hershey’s sat down with five Team USA athletes – asking them about their hopes of winning gold. Or so they thought.

Brenna Huckaby, a U.S. Paralympic gold medalist Para snowboarder, discusses balancing athletic success and personal happiness, before watching a surprise video message from her mom and dad.

Erin Jackson, a U.S. Olympic gold medalist speedskater, discusses balancing athletic success and personal happiness before watching a surprise video message from her aunt and uncle.

Hilary Knight, a U.S. Olympic gold medalist ice hockey player, discusses balancing athletic success and personal happiness before watching a surprise video message from her mom and dad.



Jason Brown, a U.S. Olympic gold medalist figure skater, discusses balancing athletic success and personal happiness, before watching a surprise video message from his mom and dad.



/PRNewswire/ — During the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, thebrand will celebrate happiness as the real gold, through its new creative campaign,. The platform features five U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes, sharing their stories of finding happiness, beyond the podium. Turning happiness into a keepsake,will also introduce limited-edition chocolate medals,