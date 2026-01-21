Accessibility Statement
Team USA athletes join Hershey’s in the first chapter of the brand’s new creative platform – Hershey’s. It’s Your Happy Place. HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — During the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the Hershey’s brand will celebrate happiness as the real gold, through its new creative campaign, Hershey’s. It’s Your Happy Place. The platform features five U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes, sharing their stories of finding happiness, beyond the podium. Turning happiness into a keepsake, Hershey’s will also introduce limited-edition chocolate medals, as happiness deserves a medal.
- Brenna Huckaby (Para Snowboarding, four-time U.S. Paralympic medalist)
- Erin Jackson (Speedskating, U.S. Olympic gold medalist)
- Hilary Knight (Ice Hockey, four-time U.S. Olympic medalist)
- Jason Brown (Figure Skating, U.S. Olympic bronze medalist)
- Jordan Stolz (Speedskating, U.S. Olympian)
Why was now the right time for Hershey’s to launch Hershey’s. It’s Your Happy Place.?
With the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games bringing the world together, Hershey’s launched Hershey’s. It’s Your Happy Place. to reinforce its role in everyday moments of joy. The campaign reflects where the brand has always belonged: in the small, meaningful moments of comfort, connection and joy that matter most to people. What U.S. Olympians and U.S. Paralympians are partnering with Hershey’s?
Hershey’s is partnering with Erin Jackson (Speedskating), Brenna Huckaby (Para Snowboarding), Hilary Knight (Ice Hockey), Jason Brown (Figure Skating), and Jordan Stolz (Speedskating). Why was it important to include athletes’ families in this campaign?
Families play an essential role in every athlete’s journey, and their impact is often felt in the behind-the-scenes moments. Including athletes’ families allowed Hershey’s to tell authentic stories rooted in encouragement, support and shared joy – and how happiness is the real gold. Those shared moments reflect how Hershey’s shows up in people’s lives, making families a natural and meaningful part of this campaign. What are Hershey’s chocolate medals?
Hershey’s chocolate medals are crafted with embossed designs and wrapped in gold foil – making them a celebratory keepsake for rewarding fans for everyday moments of happiness. How do the limited-edition Hershey’s chocolate medals bring the idea of ‘real gold’ to life?
The chocolate medals are a tangible expression of the campaign’s message. They’re a reminder that moments of happiness, big or small, deserve to be celebrated. By reimagining “gold” as everyday joy, Hershey’s invites people to recognize their own meaningful moments. When will the Hershey’s chocolate medals be available?
On February 7, the first 400 guests at Hershey’s Chocolate World, in Hershey, PA (9 a.m.) and Times Square (10 a.m.), will receive a free, exclusive Hershey’s chocolate medal. The limited-edition chocolate medals officially launch February 13, 2026, on Tik Tok Shop and February 14, 2026, at The Hershey’s Store, while supplies last. How can people get involved?
Hershey’s is encouraging people to join in celebrating happiness as the real gold during the Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games by watching and sharing Team USA athletes’ joyful moments and sharing their moment of happiness with Hershey’s chocolate medals. About The Hershey Company
The Hershey Company is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate’s Booty and Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels. For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker’s founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education. To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com. SOURCE The Hershey Company
