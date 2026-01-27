The store event includes an exclusive deal for Oklahoma City customers to receive two free Monster Jam® event tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY

Jan. 27, 2026

Northern Tool + Equipment Welcomes Legendary Monster Jam ® Truck

Truck Thursday, February 12, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

1600 W. I-240 Service Rd. Oklahoma City, OK 73159



(PRNewsfoto/Northern Tool + Equipment)

