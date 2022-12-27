High Tennis moments from 2022: Half II – Swiatek, Alcaraz create historical past; Serena ‘evolves away’

The 2022 tennis season had all the things. From epic battles to emotional farewells of among the largest names, it was a yr like no different.

PART ONE

Earlier than the 2023 season begins with the United Cup in Australia, here’s a fast have a look at half two of the highest 40 tennis moments of 2022:

Alcaraz dazzles



Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz got here into the limelight with a shocking third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in 5 units on the 2021 US Open. Nonetheless, nobody might have predicted that that fixture was only a teaser for 2022 – a yr wherein the boy from Murcia, Spain, received 5 titles together with the US Open itself and have become the youngest-ever World No. 1. It was not straightforward although as he needed to combat three gruelling five-set battles, particularly the quarterfinal in opposition to Jannik Sinner, earlier than beating Norwegian Casper Ruud within the closing.

It’s Iga Swiatek’s world



Poland’s Iga Swiatek set the tennis world ablaze with sheer dominance in 2022. The 21-year-old clinched eight titles, together with two Majors (French Open and US Open), and had a record-breaking unbeaten streak of 37 matches. Coached by Tomasz Wiktorowski, the Polish participant grabbed the highest spot within the WTA Rankings quickly after the then World No. 1 and Australian Open champion Ash Barty introduced her retirement and fittingly received the 2022 WTA Participant of the Yr award in the long run.

Serena ‘evolves away’ from tennis



Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, returned to the game at Eastbourne in June after a year-long absence. A month after her first-round exit from Wimbledon, she mentioned in a Vogue article that she was “evolving away from tennis.” Whereas she nonetheless has not used the phrase ‘retirement,’ her feelings after a third-round defeat to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on the US Open signalled that she might have performed her closing skilled match, bringing finish to a wonderful profession.

Nadal and French Open – the love affair continues



Rafael Nadal continued to boss the clay Main at Roland Garros as he beat first-time finalist Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 within the summit conflict to raise the Musketeers’ Cup for a record-extending 14th time. The Spaniard took pain-killing injections all through the match in Paris to deal with his foot harm.

Bopanna reaches doubles semis at French Open



Rohan Bopanna’s run, alongwith Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop, on the French Open was the spotlight of the yr for Indian tennis followers. The 42-year-old Bopanna, who began the yr with ATP250 titles in Adelaide and Pune with compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan, made all of it the way in which to the semis at Roland Garros with Middelkoop. Particular point out for an outrageous 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10) win over Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic within the Spherical of 16.

When Tim van Rijthoven shocked Medvedev



Six years after making his major draw debut at an ATP Tour occasion, World No. 205 Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven lastly bought his first win – 7-6 (4), 7-6 (9) over Australian Matthew Ebden within the first spherical of an ATP250 occasion in ‘s-Hertogenbosch. However, the 25-year-old wildcard did not stop there. In fact, he defeated Taylor Fritz, Hugo Gaston, Felix Auger-Aliassime before upsetting the then World No. 2 Medvedev in the final to lift the winner’s trophy in entrance of his residence crowd.

Cramping Kozlov defies logic



American Stefan Kozlov defied logic to upset Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov within the Spherical of 32 of the Mexican Open in Acapulco. Kozlov bought a spot in the primary draw as a fortunate loser after Maxime Cressy withdrew due to harm. Nonetheless, he struggled with cramps in his proper leg and will barely stand between factors. Regardless of all of that, he managed to beat Dimitrov 7-6 (8), 5-7, 6-2 in three hours and 21 minutes to arrange a second-round conflict with Nadal, the eventual champion.

Coco Gauff – second youngest world primary in doubles



American teenager Coco Gauff had a memorable yr in singles, reaching the French Open closing and US Open quarterfinal to realize a career-high rating of 4. Nonetheless, she made even greater steps in doubles. Partnering compatriot Jessica Pegula, she received titles in Qatar, Canada and San Diego whereas additionally making it to the ultimate in Stuttgart and Roland Garros. The spectacular outcomes helped Gauff change into the second youngest participant to prime the ladies’s doubles rankings after Martina Hingis, aged 17 when she achieved the feat in 1998.

Misbehaviour with chair umpires



A$69,000 in fines had been handed out for twenty-four code violations within the males’s occasions whereas A$9,500 in opposition to 5 gamers within the ladies’s competitions on the Australian Open alone. Misbehaviour with the chair umpires elevated within the later phases of the match. Medvedev was fined a mixed A$12,000 (about $8,400) for 2 code violations, one for an audible obscenity and the opposite for unsportsmanlike conduct throughout his quarterfinal in opposition to Tsitsipas the place he shouted at umpire Jaume Campistol. Canadian Denis Shapovalov was fined the identical quantity for calling match official “corrupt” throughout his quarterfinal in opposition to Nadal the place he needed the chair umpire to provide a time violation penalty to the Spaniard. The state of affairs didn’t enhance throughout the remainder of the yr.

Activists attaches herself to the web at French Open



An environmental activist interrupted the French Open males’s semifinal between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Norwegian Casper Ruud for quarter-hour when she jumped onto Court docket Philippe Chatrier and tied and glued herself to the web. The girl, a French citizen, sporting a t-shirt that learn ‘we have 1028 days left’ tied herself to the sting of the web with a string round her neck. The message, written on each side of her white t-shirt, was a reference to a UN report on local weather change.