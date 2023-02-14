10.9 C
Highlights | Chetan Sharma Caught On Sting Camera

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 9 min.


live

The sting operation conducted by Zee News on Chetan Sharma has shaken the entire foundation of the Indian cricketing fraternity to the core as the Chief BCCI selector has spilled out some of the dirtiest revelations one could ever imagine.

Highlights | Chetan Sharma Caught On Sting Camera- BCCI Selector Turns Recluse, NOT Responding to Anyone. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi:  In a sting operation conducted by Zee News, it has come to light that the Indian cricket team players have injected banned injections to get 100 per cent fit even when they were not fit enough to play, claimed BCCI Chief Selector, Chetan Sharma, who was caught in a sting operation. It is learnt that these injections contain drug, which cannot be caught in a dope test – the authenticity of which is yet to be verified.

“Indian Cricket Team players take injection & get 100% fit even if they’re 80% fit. These are not pain killers. These injections contain drug which isn’t caught in dope test”, Sharma told Zee News.

He also revealed about the Sourav Ganguly-Virat Kohli captaincy fiasco and made his presence felt as the key man in selecting players for the national team.




  • 11:31 PM IST


    Chetan Sharma, GAME OVER LIVE Updates: That's all we have from our live updates. Follow India.com for all the latest news of the Chetan Sharma sting operation. We will meet you in our next live coverage, till then goodnight and take care.



  • 10:38 PM IST


    Chetan Sharma, GAME OVER LIVE Updates: BCCI is likely to take strict action against the Chief Selector. We wait for further developments.



  • 9:52 PM IST


    Chetan Sharma, GAME OVER LIVE Updates: Zee News correspondent has reached Sharma's house but he is not responding.



  • 9:12 PM IST


    Chetan Sharma, GAME OVER LIVE Updates: Chetan Sharma has said there is no favouritism in the squad, but the captains have their favourite set of players.



  • 9:03 PM IST


    Chetan Sharma, GAME OVER LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to india.com as we bring you the live updates of more revelations from the BCCI selector Chetan Sharma. It's getting intense with every passing hour.



  • 8:59 PM IST


    Chetan Sharma, GAME OVER LIVE Updates: Sharma said big starts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are given 'rest' in the T20I format to give chance to Shubman Gill. He revealed that Rohit Sharma won't be a part of the T20I setup in the future and Hardik Pandya will be the captain for the long-run.



  • 8:56 PM IST


    Chetan Sharma, GAME OVER LIVE Updates: Sharma said he brought in the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill and other 15-20 players in the team.



  • 8:47 PM IST


    Chetan Sharma, GAME OVER LIVE Updates: Sharma also revealed that there are two camps. One is led by Rohit Sharma and other is led by Virat Kohli.



  • 8:45 PM IST


    Chetan Sharma, GAME OVER LIVE Updates: Team India captain whenever he has a chat with Rohit Sharma, both goes on talking for 30 minutes.



  • 8:43 PM IST


    Chetan Sharma, GAME OVER LIVE Updates: Sharma reveals that Indian players, including Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya trusts him blindly. Both of them have also visited their house. Pandya does it more frequently.







Published Date: February 14, 2023 11:36 PM IST







