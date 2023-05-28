 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Highlights | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Match Postponed to Monday Due to RAIN

AS IT HAPPENED | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final

Ahmedabad: So for the first time ever in the history of the Indian Premier League, the final match gets washed out on Sunday due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad and now it will be played on the following day on what is called the ‘Reserve Day’. If again on the Reserve Day, there is a wash-out, then defending champions Gujarat Titans will be crowned as IPL Champions for the second time in a row, since the Hardik Pandya-led side have finished ahead of Chennai Super Kings in the league phase. The match will start on Monday 7:30 PM IST.



