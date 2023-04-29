HIGHLIGHTS | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Shankar, Gill Star As Titans Beat KKR By Seven Wickets





HIGHLIGHTS | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday. Invited to bat, young Afghanistan keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed 81 off 39 balls but KKR managed a below-par score of 179 for 7. Gurbaz hit seven sixes and five fours in his scintillating knock while ‘birthday boy’ Andre Russell (34 off 19 balls) also used long handle to good effect towards the end. GT chased down the target with 13 balls to spare, reaching 180 for 3 in 17.5 overs. Vijay Shankar remained not out on 51 while Shubman Gill and David Miller contributed 49 and 32 not out respectively.





