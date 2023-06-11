Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Highlights Manchester City vs Inter Milan, UCL Final: Rodri’s Solitary Goal Hands Blues First European Crown

By: admin

Date:


AS IT HAPPENED | Manchester City vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League Final 2023

Istanbul: Manchester City have finally conquered club football’s highest peak on Saturday, thanks to a second-half goal from an unlikely scorer in Rodri. Pep Guardiola have joined Zinedine Zidane in the UEFA Champions League elite group to win three titles as manager. Like Mourinho and Ancelotti, the Spaniard has now did it with multiple clubs. Following this 1-0 win, Manchester City now became the second English club after Manchester United and the first side since 2019-20 Bayern Munich, to win the treble.



Source link

Previous article
Taurus Must Eat Homemade Food, Gemini Should Avoid Controversy
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights