Highlights Manchester City vs Inter Milan, UCL Final: Rodri’s Solitary Goal Hands Blues First European Crown





AS IT HAPPENED | Manchester City vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League Final 2023

Istanbul: Manchester City have finally conquered club football’s highest peak on Saturday, thanks to a second-half goal from an unlikely scorer in Rodri. Pep Guardiola have joined Zinedine Zidane in the UEFA Champions League elite group to win three titles as manager. Like Mourinho and Ancelotti, the Spaniard has now did it with multiple clubs. Following this 1-0 win, Manchester City now became the second English club after Manchester United and the first side since 2019-20 Bayern Munich, to win the treble.





