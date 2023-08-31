August 31, 2023

HIGHLIGHTS – South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I: Record

3 hours ago admin


South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I – Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Watch SA vs AUS 1st T20I from Kingsmead in Durban. Follow ball-by-ball-commentary and check LIVE streaming DEETS.

Aiden Markram to lead South Africa during 1st T20I vs South Africa (Credits: CSA/Twitter)

LIVE Updates – South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I

South Africa are preparing to welcome Australia for an intense limited-overs battle as the cricketing rivals square off in a highly aniticipated three-match T20I series. The action is set to start today, promising thrilling encounters and intense competition on the cricket field. With both teams studded with stars, it is expected to draw in the crowds. And the game has the potential of going right down to the wire.

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Spencer Johnson

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi










