Highlights South Africa Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score: Marsh

South Africa Vs Australia, 2nd T20I

South Africa Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Highlights: AUS beat SA by 8 wickets in the 2nd T20I to seal the series 2-0

Highlights, South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Score

Mitchell Marsh’s Australia beat Aiden Markram-led South Africa by 8 wickets in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Kingsmead in Durban, on Friday.

Proteas could only post 164 runs at the loss of 8 wickets as they suffered yet another batting collapse. Aiden Markram was the highest scorer for them with 49 runs. Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis grabbed 3 wickets each and Jason Behrendorff picked 2 scalps.

Australia lost Travis Head early in the chase but explosive Matthew Short didn’t let it affect team’s momentum and smashed 66 runs off just 30 balls before returning to the pavilion. The remaining was done by man in form Mitchell Marsh, who played yet another blazing knock. His unbeaten 76 runs led the Aussies to a series win over Proteas.

They will now attempt to earn a clean sweep win in the third and final T20I of the series that will be played in the same venue on September 3.

SA vs AUS Playing XI

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs(w), Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff















