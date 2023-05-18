HIGHLIGHTS | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Dampens Klaasen Klaas-ic In Hyderabad





HIGHLIGHTS | SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match 65: Virat Kohli struck a magnificent century as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Invited to bat, SRH made 186 for 5, riding on Heinrich Klaasen’s 104 off just 51 balls while Harry Brook (27 not out) was the next best batter. For RCB, Michael Bracewell took two wickets for 13 runs to be the pick of the bowlers. RCB chased down the target of 187 with four balls to spare with Kohli hitting 100 off 63 balls and sharing 172 runs with captain Faf du Plessis (71) in 17.5 overs. Kohli also equalled former RCB teammate Chris Gayle on most IPL hundreds. Both have six each.





