HIGHLIGHTS, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI Score

After Ishan Kishan fifty led India to 181 all out, West Indies rode on captain Shai Hope’s 63 not out and Keacy Carty’s unbeaten 48 to win the second ODI by six wickets. India had won the first game. The third and final game is to be played on Tuesday.





