‘Highly motivated’ Rafael Nadal prepared for Novak Djokovic problem in Australia

A “highly motivated” Rafael Nadal welcomed rival Novak Djokovic’s much-anticipated return to the Australian Open as “good for tennis” Wednesday, whereas disregarding recommendations this can be his final tilt on the season-opening Grand Slam.

The 36-year-old Spanish nice, who just lately turned a father, is starting his new season on the United Cup, a brand new mixed-teams occasion beginning Thursday in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

It’ll present a warm-up for his defence of the Australian Open title subsequent month at Melbourne Park, the place he swept previous Russian Daniil Medvedev to win this yr in an epic five-setter.

That victory got here after arch-rival and nine-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic was detained and deported forward of the match after refusing to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Australia has since lifted its requirement for guests to point out proof of vaccination towards Covid. The Serb arrived again within the nation on Tuesday for the primary time since being turfed out.

Nadal, who has a report males’s 22 Grand Slam titles to Djokovic’s 21, mentioned he was joyful to see his celebrity rival again.

“Novak is here, good for tennis, good for probably the fans,” the world quantity two mentioned in Sydney. “Let’s see, no? Best players on court always win.”

Fifth-ranked Djokovic will start his quest for an unimaginable tenth title at Melbourne Park on the Adelaide Worldwide from Sunday.

Nadal backed up his Australian Open win this yr with a 14th French Open however struggled with damage after withdrawing from the Wimbledon semi-final with an stomach tear in July.

Regardless of a poor second half of the yr, Nadal mentioned he was raring to go once more with a conflict first up on the United Cup towards British world quantity 14 Cameron Norrie forward of a blockbuster showdown with Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.

“The highest motivation to try to start well. It’s always important to start well for me, for the confidence,” he mentioned.

“The last few months haven’t been easy for me. Main thing for me now is recover the positive feelings on court, being competitive. I hope to. I am ready to make that happen, but let’s see.”

Nadal performed his first Australian Open in 2004. He’s now a father, and with a historical past of accidents he was requested if this may very well be his final journey to Australia.

“As a professional, you never know, hopefully not,” he mentioned.

“I mean, when you are at the age of 36, you never know when it’s going to be the last one. It’s obvious, but I don’t like to talk about that because I am not in that mood now.

“I’m just focused on trying to play at the highest level possible and give myself possibilities to keep being competitive, to fight for anything. That’s my goal now.

“I’m not thinking about it being my last time here. I am happy doing what I am doing. I’m looking forward to keep doing this.”