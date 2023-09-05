September 5, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Hima Das Provisional Suspended By NADA For Three Whereabout Failures In 12 Months

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Hima Das Provisional Suspended By NADA For Three Whereabout Failures In 12 Months

The 23-year-old Assam runner has not been named in the Hangzhou Asian Games team due to an injury she had sustained earlier this year.

Hima Das, Hima Das suspended, Hima Das NADA, Hima Das athlete
Hima Das Provisional Suspended By NADA For Three Whereabout Failures In 12 Months. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi, Sep 5: Star India sprinter Hima Das has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabout failures in 12 months, according to sources.

The 23-year-old Assam runner has not been named in the Hangzhou Asian Games team due to an injury she had sustained earlier this year.

“Yes, she has committed three whereabout failures in one year period and so she has been provisionally suspended by the NADA,” an Indian team official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

She faces a maximum two-year ban, which can be reduced to a minimum of one year depending on the degree of her fault.

Hima had won a 400m individual silver at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. She was also a part of the gold and silver winning women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay quartets in Jakarta.

Under the World Athletics Anti-Doping (WADA) rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures — filing failure and/or missed test — within a period of 12 months constitute an anti-doping rule violation.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Competition Committee Suggests Launch Of Institutional Football League In January 2024

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Quinton de Kock To Retire From ODIs After 2023 ICC World Cup

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

No Chahal In The Squad Is Criminal, Fans React After Yuzvendra Chahal Left Out Of India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Flipkart will create over 1,00,000 direct and indirect jobs in its supply chain, spanning fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery hubs across the country

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Padma Shri & Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota And Grammy Jury Member & Gima Award Winner Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee Enthralls Audience In Monsoon Festival Organized By The International Performing Arts Festival (IPAF)

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

KRAFTON India Announces Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh as BGMI’s Brand Ambassador

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

WAI WAI India, Joins Forces with Bollywood Icon Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador

1 hour ago admin