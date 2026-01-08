Home

Suresh Kalmadi dies at 81: His journey from IAF pilot to famous sports administrator

Veteran sports administrator Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81, tracing a remarkable journey from Indian Air Force pilot to influential, controversial sports leader.



Suresh Kalmadi, one of the most influential yet controversial figures in Indian sports administration, passed away early Monday morning in Pune. Over a career spanning more than two decades, Kalmadi shaped Indian sport in ways few administrators ever did—bringing global events to the country, reviving domestic competitions, and also facing allegations that permanently altered public perception of his legacy.

From Air Force Uniform to Political Corridors

Born in Madras in 1944, Suresh Kalmadi’s professional journey began far from stadiums and sports bodies. After studying at Fergusson College in Pune, he served the Indian Air Force between 1964 and 1974 as a commissioned pilot and later as an instructor, retiring with the rank of Squadron Leader. His transition into politics came after being noticed by Sharad Pawar, eventually leading him into the Congress party’s organisational structure and national politics.

Parliamentarian with Growing Influence

Kalmadi established himself as a seasoned politician, representing Maharashtra multiple times in the Rajya Sabha and later serving as a Lok Sabha MP from Pune. He also held the position of Union Minister of State for Railways in the mid-1990s. While his political career saw ups and downs, it was during this phase that he built the connections that later helped him rise rapidly in sports administration.

Architect of India’s Global Sporting Ambitions

As President of the Indian Olympic Association from 1996 to 2011, Kalmadi became the most powerful sports administrator of his era. He played a central role in bringing marquee international events to India, including the Afro-Asian Games, Commonwealth Youth Games, and the 2010 Commonwealth Games. His influence extended deeply into athletics, where he served as AFI president for nearly two decades and helped India host Asian and global track-and-field events, while also reviving the National Games across multiple cities.

Scandal, Setbacks and a Complicated Legacy

Kalmadi’s career took a dramatic turn in 2011 when corruption allegations linked to the Commonwealth Games led to his arrest, making him the public face of the event’s failures. Though he consistently denied wrongdoing and was later given relief after investigative agencies filed closure reports, the damage to his reputation proved irreversible. Still, supporters argue that reducing his legacy to controversy alone ignores his role in India’s Olympic progress, including the historic 2008 Beijing Games where Abhinav Bindra won India’s first individual Olympic gold.

