Storied land near the site where George Washington led the Continental Army

in the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Monmouth in 1778,

now home to the 40th club in the Concert Golf portfolio

MANALAPAN, N.J.

Jan. 16, 2026



Battleground C.C. in Manalapan, N.J., is the 40th private club in the Concert Golf family nationwide. Battleground is the second club in New Jersey in the Concert Golf Partners portfolio, joining TPC Jasna Polana in Princeton.



Battleground Country Club features a par-71 golf course set among 220 acres of historic land, as well as swimming, tennis, cigar lounges and multiple dining options. The Colonial-style clubhouse can accomodate 500 guests for weddings and events.



