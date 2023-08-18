Hockey India Announces 40-Member Core Probables For Sub-Junior Womens Coaching Camp

Home

Hockey India Announces 40-Member Core Probables For Sub-Junior Women’s Coaching Camp

Hockey India on Friday announced a significant milestone in the development of grassroots hockey in the country by naming the core probable group for a first-ever sub-junior national camp.

Former India player Rani will be coach for the sub-junior women national hockey team. (Pic: IANS)

For the first time, a 40-member Women’s sub-junior core group has been formed for a national coaching camp which is set to commence on August 21 at the world-class Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

It is worth noting that former Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani will serve as a mentor and coach for the camp.

The development marks a remarkable step towards nurturing young talent and ensuring a robust future for Indian hockey and it will bring together the brightest and most promising young talents from across the nation. The players have been picked on the basis of their recent performances in the Hockey India Sub-Junior National Championships, Hockey India informed in a release on Friday.

The camp will be followed by international matches in Europe.

The core group for the national coaching camp includes goalkeepers Tarra Sailaja, Hodam Pabitra Devi, and Tanuja and defenders Muskan, Rajni Kerketta, Parwati Topno, Sushmita Dungdung, Amisha Ekka, Harjeet Kaur, Komal Pal, Bhavya, Tamanna, Priyanka.

A qualified coaching staff consisting of veteran Indian ace Rani, who will serve as the coach, two assistant Coaches, two Physios, two masseuses, and a trainer will also accompany the core Group in the camp.

“The women’s sub-junior core group has been formed as part of Hockey India’s continuous efforts to provide world-class training and exposure to emerging players,” coach Rani said of the camp.

“This initiative is consistent with Hockey India’s commitment to developing a long-term talent pipeline to ensure the country’s continued success in hockey. This will undoubtedly lay a solid foundation for women’s hockey in India,” he said.

“During the camp, the players will receive comprehensive training programmes that will focus on skill enhancement, physical conditioning, tactical awareness, and mental resilience — all of which are critical components of becoming a successful international athlete,” she said.

“I am also confident that by providing these athletes with the best coaching, facilities, and exposure, they will rise to the occasion and make India proud on the global stage,” she added.

Sub-jr women’s core-probable group:

Goalkeepers: Tarra Sailaja, Hodam Pabitra Devi, Tanuja

Defenders: Muskan, Rajni Kerketta, Parwati Topno, Sushmita Dungdung, Amisha Ekka, Harjeet Kaur, Komal Pal, Bhavya, Tamanna, Priyanka

Midfielders: Pushpa Dang, Roshni Aind, Ritika Ahirwar, Leishangthem Natali Chan, Mutum Priya Devi, Puja Majhi. Nisha Dadel, Sharanjit Kaur, Purnima Yadav, Pooja

Forwards: Tulasi Kuppa, Sweety Dungdung, Jamuna Kumari, Lakshmi, Kajal, Krishna Sharma, Gungun Kaur, Doli Bhoi, Dipika Barwa, Tanuja Toppo, Karuna Minz, Binati Minz, Manisha Patel, Vandana Patel, Kajal, Ravina, Kirti.















