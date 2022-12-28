Hockey India proclaims money prizes for Indian staff for podium end at World Cup
Hockey India on Wednesday introduced money prizes for the Indian staff and assist workers forward of subsequent month’s FIH males’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.
India will start its marketing campaign in opposition to Spain from January 13 and HI determined to reward the staff members with Rs 25 lakh every and the assist workers with Rs 5 lakh every for a gold medal-winning feat on the prestigious quadrennial occasion.
A silver medal would see the gamers stroll away with Rs 15 lakh and the assist workers could be awarded Rs 3 lakh, whereas a bronze medal will see them being awarded with Rs 10 lakh every, whereas the assist workers could be entitled to a prize of Rs 2 lakh.
The choice was made by Hockey India Govt Board in a digital assembly on December 24.
“Finishing on the podium at a Senior Men’s World Cup is not an easy task, and we hope this announcement will further increase the motivation levels of the already glory-hungry Indian Men’s Hockey Team,” stated HI president Dilip Tirkey.
India final stood on the World Cup podium in 1975 the place it lifted the coveted title, beating Pakistan within the ultimate held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
India has beforehand gained three medals at this prestigious occasion. The staff registered a bronze medal on the first version in 1971, adopted by a silver medal in Amstelveen in 1973, aside from the title win in 1975.
The Indian staff is in pool D with England, Spain, and Wales.
