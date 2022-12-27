Hockey Males’s World Cup 2023 to open with star-studded ‘Celebrations’ in Barabati Stadium

With the FIH Odisha Hockey Males’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela set to start on 13 January 2023, a world-class celebration of hockey to commemorate the start of the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha shall be held on 11 January 2023 in Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

As a part of organising the event itself, an unbelievable, action-packed present that serves as an introduction to each the visitor nations in addition to the nation as a complete! In doing so, the celebration is got down to create an unbelievable show of showmanship, festivity, know-how, and tradition.

Aptly titled ‘Celebrations’ the present will function the precursor occasion to the opening of the event itself on January thirteenth, 2023, with a star-studded forged lined up for all method of performances, songs, dances, and know-how; all whereas incorporating the cultural facets of Odisha.

Serving because the host nation of the Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time, India, and extra particularly, Odisha, has taken each measure to make sure that our friends from the 15 visiting nations will bear witness to one of the crucial spectacular exhibits ever created.

The present will incorporate facets of conventional Odia music and dance, in addition to the usage of progressive new know-how. Whereas the present shall be broadcast throughout nationwide TV channels, these current within the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, will get the total expertise of the present amongst ecstatic followers within the stadium.

“The Celebration is an integral part of the tournament as it symbolises our pride in both our state and our nation for playing host to the Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time. With stars from local film industries, Bollywood, traditional singers, and even acts from overseas, this promises to be a show that you won’t want to miss,” stated Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey.

“It gives me great pride to offer a warm welcome to all our national and foreign guests as one of the hosts of the tournament and invite them to come celebrate the spirit of hockey with us,” he added.

The present will characteristic dwell performances by India’s main stars Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani together with BLACKSWAN, the well-known Okay-Pop band that includes Odisha’s very personal Shreya Lenka.

Amongst the celebrities is Pritam, the author and composer of the Hockey World Cup 2023 Music, who will take the stage and enthral us together with unbelievable vocalists like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Lisa Mishra, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz and Shalmali Kholgade together with Namita Meleka from Odisha. Guru Aruna Mohanty and Nationwide Award winner Shiamak Davar have choreographed the dance performances. The occasion may even characteristic many native Odia stars and performers.