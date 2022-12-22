Deepak Hooda’s dream 12 months continues.

The 12 months noticed him make his India debut in each the quick codecs and rating runs aplenty for Lucknow Tremendous Giants within the IPL. Now he has twin a whole bunch on his return to First Class cricket.

His second century of the match put Rajasthan in a robust place on the third day of the Ranji Trophy match in opposition to Kerala on the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Worryingly for the guests, Hooda will return to the center on the ultimate morning on Friday, batting on 106 (122b, 6×4, 3×6).

Rajasthan was 278 for 5 at stumps, a lead of 309. Hooda, who had scored 133 within the first innings, has thus far placed on 111 for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Kunal Rathore (48 batting, 3×4, 1×6).

Earlier than that, one other fantastic spell by Jalaj Saxena had put Rajasthan in hassle. The off-spinner eliminated opener Yash Kothari (24, 30b) and Mahipal Lomror off successive balls. In his following over he despatched again Salman Khan to scale back Rajasthan to 49 for 3. However, the opposite opener Abhijeet Tomar (68, 157b, 6×4) stored vigil till he was trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph.

Earlier, Kerala, which had resumed its first innings at 268 for eight, was bowled out for 306, conceding a lead of 31. Left-arm seamer Aniket Choudhary took each the wickets to complete with 5 for 85, his thirteenth five-wicket haul.

Sachin Child remained unbeaten on 139 (217b, 18×4).

The scores:

Rajasthan — 1st Innings: 337.

Kerala — 1st Innings: P. Rahul b Aniket 10, Rohan Prem c Rathore b Aniket 18, Shoun Roger c Menaria b Aniket 0, Sachin Child (not out) 139, Sanju Samson c Salman b Suthar 82, Akshay Chandran run out 5, Jalaj Saxena c sub (Shubham) b Nagarkoti 21, Sijomon Joseph c Nagarkoti b Suthar 10, Basil Thampi lbw b Suthar 0, F. Fanoos b Aniket 0, M.D. Nidheesh b Aniket 4; Extras (b-8, lb-9) 17; Complete (in 82.5 overs): 306.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-28, 3-31, 4-176, 5-194, 6-222, 7-264, 8-268, 9-292.

Rajasthan bowling: Aniket 20.5-1-85-5, Arafat 11-4-31-0, Nagarkoti 9-1-43-1, Suthar 25-2-87-3, Lomror 14-0-39-0, Tomar 3-2-4-0.

Rajasthan — 2nd Innings: Yash Kothari b Jalaj 24, Abhijeet Tomar lbw b Sijomon 68, Mahipal Lomror c Shoun b Jalaj 0, Salman Khan b Jalaj 0, Ashok Menaria c Rahul b Thampi 19, Deepak Hooda (batting) 106, Kunal Rathore (batting) 48; Extras (b-9, lb-3, w-1) 13; Complete (for 5 wkts. in 76 overs): 278.

Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-47, 3-49, 4-94, 5-167.

Kerala bowling: Thampi 6-0-27-1, Jalaj 22-2-79-3, Fanoos 15-2-49-0, Nidheesh 10-2-27-0, Sijomon 15-0-56-1, Akshay 7-0-24-0, Shoun 1-0-4-0.