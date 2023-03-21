HOR vs BEV Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket, Playing XI Hornchurch vs Beveren CC, Playing 11s For Today Match Cartama Oval 4 PM IST March 21, Tue

Home

HOR vs BEV Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Hornchurch vs Beveren CC, Playing 11s For Today's Match Cartama Oval 4 PM IST March 21, Tuesday.

Time – 4 PM IST, March 21, Tuesday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

HOR vs BEV Dream11 Team

Saber Zakhil(C), Hamidi Naseer, Ashiqullah Said, Jabar Jabarkhel, Wahidzaman Salarzai, George Hankins(VC), lee Gilbert, Chris Sains, Jalpesh Vijay, Myles Wells, Paul Murray.

HOR vs BEV Probable playing XIs

Hornchurch: GE Clarke, George Hankins(C), lee Gilbert, Chris Sains, Jalpesh Vijay, Myles Wells, Adeel Malik-l, Luke Edwards, Paul Murray, Ted Coney, Marc Whitlock

Beveren CC: Abdul Rashid, Noor Momand, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Zahidullah Safi, Abdul Safi, Saber Zakhil(C), Hamidi Naseer, Ashiqullah Said, Jabar Jabarkhel, Wahidzaman Salarzai.











