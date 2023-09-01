Host Nation Pakistans Name Name Missing on Tournament Logo Irks Rashid Latif

Home

Asia Cup 2023: Host Nation Pakistan’s Name Name Missing on Tournament Logo Irks Rashid Latif

Asia Cup 2023: Don’t you find it bizarre that the ACC does not have Pakistan’s name in the tournament logo despite being the host nation?

Babar Azam (left) and Rohit Pauel ahead of Asia Cup 2023 opener. (Pic Credit: ACC)

Kandy: Pakistan put on a dominant show in their opener against Nepal on Wednesday to take a step closer to the knockouts. Now, the Babar Azam-led side face arch-rivals India in Kandy tomorrow in what is being labelled as the biggest game of the tournament. While rain could play spoilsport tomorrow, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif is upset that the tournament logo does not have the name of the host nation, that is Pakistan. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif lashed out at ACC, asking them for an explanation.

“This is unacceptable and it is the Asian Cricket Council which must explain this oversight since the Asia Cup is their property,” Rashid was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Not just Latif, former Test cricketer Mohsin Khan also echoed the same sentiments.

“Makes no sense at all. Then why has the ACC given the host country’s name on the logos for their Asian Emerging Nations Cup or their Asian under-16 event held in July in Malaysia,” Mohsin said.

PTI further quoted a former player who chose to be anonymous as alleging that it was BCCI who may have been responsible for the confusion.

“Given the current scenario between the two countries perhaps the BCCI official felt it would be embarrassing for the Indian team players to wear kits with the name of Pakistan on the official Asia Cup logo,” the player said.

The tournament resumes on Saturday after a one-day break with India taking on Pakistan in a mouth-watering contest at the Pallekle Cricket Stadium. However, the match could be a washout with high chance of rain on Saturday.















