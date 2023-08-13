August 13, 2023

How Can Babar Azam, Pakistan Enter ODI World Cup 2023 Match vs India as No. 1 Batter, Team Respectively

ODI World Cup 2023: But for that to happen, Pakistan need to whitewash Afghanistan in the upcoming series and also win the Asia Cup.

ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam (Credits: Pakistan Cricket)

Dubai: Pakistan, given the sub-continental conditions they would be playing in during the ODI World Cup 2023, they would surely be one of the favourites for the title. Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is currently featuring in the Lankan Premier League, would be one of the key players to the fortunes of Pakistan in the marquee event. The Men in Green now have a chance of playing the current Indian team at the ODI World Cup 2023 as the number one team in the world and Babar as the best batter in ODIs in the world. But for that to happen, Pakistan need to whitewash Afghanistan in the upcoming series and also win the Asia Cup.

If both the scenarios are fulfilled, Pakistan would enter the marquee event in India as the No. 1 team in the world with the best batter. It will not be an easy task, but one cannot put it beyond the current Pakistan side as well.

Meanwhile, PCB has announced the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup. India is yet to reveal their squad, the BCCI is expected to make the announcement this week.

Pakistan and India face each other twice in the group stage at the Asia Cup and if they make the final – there would be a third. Fans are excited at the prospect of that happening.

India take on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad at the ODI World Cup stage on October 14. That game is expected to break all previous records in terms of viewership.










