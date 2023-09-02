Home

How Can India Qualify For Asia Cup Super 4s If Match Against Pakistan In Kandy Is Washout Out Due To Rain?

There are over 50 per cent chance of rain in Kandy during IND vs PAK match. Read as we explain all possible scenarios for India’s qualification for Asia Cup Super 4s if the match against Pakistan is washed out due to rain.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium rain (Image Source:X)

India is all set to take on Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener in Pallekele. Pakistan will come into the match after beating Nepal in their first game. The IND vs PAK match is the cream of the tournament and the buzz around the match has reached its peak. However, the game is set to be affected by rain.

As per a recent update, it has been raining heavily in Kandy and the forecast is not good for the rest of the day either. Babar Azam’s Pakistan have already announced the playing for the game against India. The team has retained the same playing XI which thrashed Nepal in the first game.

How Can India Qualify For Super 4s If Group Match Against Pakistan is washed out?

If the match is washed out, India will have to beat Nepal to go through. That should not be a concern for team India as the Rohit Sharma-led side will back themselves to pick an easy win.

India, on the other hand, have a few calls to make in terms of the playing 11. KL Rahul has been ruled out of the match and Ishan Kishan is set to play. Kishan showed good form in the ODI series against West Indies but he opened the innings for India.

If India are to open with Kishan, the batting position of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will change, will Gill coming at three and Kohli batting at four. Shreyas Iyer was the top choice to bat at number 4 but since Kohli will be batting at their position, India may think about giving Suryakumar Yadav a chance at five. However, Rahul Dravid has confirmed that India will give Shreyas Iyer enough game time in the Asia Cup so Surya getting a nod ahead is unlikely.

Pakistan playing 11: Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj















