Asia Cup 2023 Qualification Scenario: How Can India Qualify For Final if Sri Lanka Beat Rohit Sharma’s Men Today?

India is set to take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match. The qualification scenario for the final will get more tricky if IND lose to SL

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma’s Indian cricket team will take on Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Tuesday. Team India is currently on top of the Super 4 points table after their dominant victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. Team India can ensure their qualification in the final of the continental tournament with a victory over the Lankan Lions. However, what will be the qualification scenario, if the defending champions manage to beat the upbeat Indian side?

India is currently in a strong spot. They don’t have much to worry about. Their spot in the final will only be in trouble if they lose both their next games. If India lose to SL and then earn a victory over Bangladesh even by a small margin they can cruise their way into the finals of Asia Cup 2023.

On the other hand, If Sri Lanka win the match against the Men in Blue, Babar Azam and company will be in a bothersome spot. Their qualification scenario will get really tricky from there. SL is in a great form in the 50-over format and taking them on in their home soil will not be a walk in the park for any side.

Ahead of India’s second Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka, Colombo’s sky was overcast with clouds early Tuesday morning. After beating Pakistan by a huge margin of 228 runs on Monday on a reserve day, India will now face Sri Lanka today at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium.

According to Google weather updates, today there are chances of thunderstorms with 81 per cent humidity and 19 km/h wind. The temperature is predicted to be 29 degrees Celsius.

However, Team India doesn’t have anything to fear even if all the next Super 4 Games get washed out. IND vs SL clash will headline the Asia Cup 2023 final in that scenario.















