Asia Cup 2023: How Can Rohit Sharma’s Men Qualify For Super 4 Stage If India Vs Nepal Gets Washed Out?

There is rain predicted for the IND vs NEP clash in Asia Cup 2023. This can also cause a washout like it did in the IND vs PAK clash at the Pallekele

Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma’s Indian cricket team will face Rohit Paudel-led Nepal in the final match of Group A of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, on Sunday. Men in Blue’s last match against Pakistan faced the wrath of rain gods and now the IND vs NEP clash in Group A is now under the same threat of bad weather and heavy rain.

The India-Pakistan Group A match in the Asia Cup at the same venue was called off due to persistent rain on Saturday. Both India and Pakistan will take one point each from the washed-out fixture. As a result, Pakistan have qualified for the Super Four stage of the competition, making the India-Nepal match at the same venue on Monday a must-win for Rohit Sharma & Co to enter the next phase of the competition.

As per the forecast from weather.com, there is a 70 percent chance of rain during the IND vs NEP clash on Monday. This can also cause a washout. This will not be good news for Nepal fans as India will automatically qualify even if the match is called off.

Team India will qualify for the super-four stage if either they win the contest or the match is called off. However, Nepal can’t afford a washout and need to win in order to head into the next stage of this continental tournament.

IND vs NEP Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal















