WTC Final 2023: How Can Shubman Gill Succeed Against Australia At The Oval? Ricky Ponting Explains

Shubman Gill is coming after an excellent IPL 2023 season where he finished on top of batting charts with 890 runs including three centuries.

Shubman Gill in all smiles during India’s training session. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has weighed in on Shubman Gill to be an important factor for India in their World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia that starts on June 7 at the Oval.

Gill has been in terrific form from the start of the year and scored centuries across formats for India. He maintained his brilliant run with the bat in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League and finished on top of batting charts with 890 runs including three hundreds.

“He looks like a terrific young guy,” Ponting told ICC. “He’s got that bit of attitude about him as well. He’s got a bit of swagger. He has some serious class. Having seen Gill from close quarters during IPL 2023, Ponting felt the right-hander’s short-arm pull shot off the front foot can give headaches to Australian quick bowlers.

“That sort of front foot pull shot that he plays against the fast bowlers will be a shot that he’ll probably need against this Australian attack,” added the Delhi Capitals head coach. Certain to open the innings with Rohit Sharma, Gill had his first training session on Thursday.

Along with Gill, his Gujarat Titans teammate Mohammed Shami and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined the Indian team late in United Kingdom because they played the IPL 2023 final.















