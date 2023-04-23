‘How Karma Hits Back Gambhir’- Fans Troll LSG Mentor After Humiliating Loss Against GT

Home

On Saturday, when Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants in thrilling fashion, Gambhir, the mentor of LSG was not looking happy with the team’s performance and his reaction goes viral on social media.



Lucknow: Netizens started trolling Gautam Gambhir after Lucknow Super Giants lost an IPL match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. At one point, it seemed like chasing 136 would turn out to be a walk in the park for Lucknow Super Giants. A wicketless power-play, captain KL Rahul making fifty, Gujarat Titans dropping two catches and needing 31 runs off 36 balls with nine wickets in hand, everything was literally going their way for a victory at home.

But Gujarat’s bowlers, led by Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, who picked two wickets each along with experienced Shami, produced top-notch bowling on a slow pitch with relentless accuracy to defend 135 and help the reigning champions pull off a miraculous seven-run victory in Match No 30 of the IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Earlier while LSG beat RCB Gautam Gambhir who the mentor of the Lucknow franchise broke into an animated celebration and we also got to see his aggressive side from his playing days. But after Lucknow’s loss against Gujarat he was not seen happy with his team’s performance and his reaction gone viral and fans started trolling the former India opener here are the viral reaction:

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 135/6 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 66, Wriddhiman Saha 47; Krunal Pandya 2/16, Marcus Stoinis 2/20) beat Lucknow Super Giants 128/7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 68, Kyle Mayers 24; Mohit Sharma 2/17, Noor Ahmad 2/18) by 7 runs











