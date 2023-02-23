3.1 C
How Long is Too Long ? Iceland Cricket Asks Indian Fans as Virat Kohli Is Now Century-Less For 23 Tests

The last time, Virat scored a century in Tests was way back in 2019 in Kolkata at the Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli broke his century draught in international cricket after 44 months with an emphatic hundred in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan in September 2022. Slowly, slowly he got his mojo back in 50-over cricket and got himself three tons within a month’s gap in December-January. But despite of his good run in white-ball cricket, he hasn’t been able to emulate in the game’s longest format in recent times.

The last time, Virat scored a century in Tests was way back in 2019 in Kolkata at the Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh. So in that context, the Twitter handle of Iceland Cricket, known for it’s hilarious cricket memes asked Indian fans that for how long will someone have to wait for the 34-year old’s next Test hundred as it has been now 23 matches, he has gone century-less.

In reply to the tweet, Indian fans sounded very optimistic and backed their former captain’s impeccable ability.

Here are some of the replies from the fans:-

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India is leading the 4-match series by 2-0 and Kohli scored a best individual score of 44 so far. In the 2nd Test in Delhi, the RCB man became the fastest cricketer to hit 25,000 international runs, beating the record once held by the great Sachin Tendulkar. The Men in Blue play the the penultimate Test in Indore from 1st March onwards.




